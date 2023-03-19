Lance Reddick's Wife Speaks out on His Death

Lance Reddick's wife broke her silence after the actor's shocking death on Friday. The Wire and John Wick alum passed away suddenly at home, according to reports, and had been going out on promotion for the fourth John Wick film.

Fans and colleagues were quick to share tributes and post clips from his work online. Destiny players even went so far as to pay tribute to Reddick's character, Commander Zavala. Players found their way to Zavala in the game and held vigils for Reddick. The small, touching tribute from fans got plenty of attention and managed to make it to Reddick's family by Saturday.

That's why Stephanie Reddick took special note in her first statement on her husband's passing. She posted a touching comment to Reddick's social media and did her best to make her gratitude clear to everybody.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," she wrote. "Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platform over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you," she added, referencing Destiny players. "Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick



Really touching.



RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBa — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 17, 2023

Her message closes with a note on donations, urging people to donate to momcares.org in Baltimore, MD, Reddick's hometown. People continued to share their thoughts in response to the statement, including plenty of famous faces that Reddick touched over the years.

The wealth of tributes for Reddick since the news broke has been amazing, like people from all across all coming out to pay tribute to the late actor. Whether you enjoyed him on TV in The Wire, played one of the many games he lent his visage and voice to over the years, or watched him on the big screen, they all came together with a nod it seems.

It's a positive note on a sad moment, where fandom can still avoid the toxicity it becomes labeled with over the years.