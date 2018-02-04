Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Attempt Stopped by Police

Orlando police arrested 43-year-old Florida man Michael Hunt on Friday on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking after they were tipped off he was trying to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey was booked to work the Amway Center in downtown Orlando on Friday and Hunt was busted just a block away from the arena, according to The Blast.

Police reported that Hunt was in possession of a knife and had tickets to Del Rey’s show, but never made it inside the building nor made contact with the “Summertime Sadness” singer.

“After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center,” OPD said in a statement released on Twitter.

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey. Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

Hunt’s social media posts were what the police saw as a credible threat. One of his Facebook posts read, “I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one.” He is currently being held at Orange County Jail with no bond.

Del Rey, real name Elizabeth Grant, is currently on her “Lust for Life” tour after making a brief stop for Sunday’s Grammy Awards. She made no mention of the attempt on her social media, instead thanking fans for attending her multiple Florida shows.

“Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high,” Del Rey wrote on Twitter. “We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows that means Atlanta, Georgia at the Phillips Arena is our next stop. Grateful.”

