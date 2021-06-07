Lady Gaga Stuns in Racy New Video

✖

Lady Gaga posted a couple of racy new videos on Instagram this weekend, and fans were floored. The singer posed in the grass wearing a thin bodysuit just a bit lighter than her own skin tone, leaving little to the imagination. She smiled at the camera although the shot only showed her from the nose down.

Gaga captioned the clips with a string of multi-colored heart emojis laid out in the order of the rainbow, suggesting that this post was meant to mark LGBTQ+ Pride month. Fans certainly thought so as they left comments praising her and thanking her for her contributions to the culture. Gaga has been an LGBTQ+ icon since her career first began, and she has often been active in battling discrimination and fighting for rights. It looks like she has no intention of stopping now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

"IT'S HOMOPHOBIC THAT WE ARE NOT KISSING RIGHT NOW!!!!" one fan joked in the comments. Another added: "We love you Gaga," and a third wrote: "Such a beautiful woman! X."

Gaga made a more direct post about Pride on Saturday, May 23. At the time she shared a photo of herself in a crowd writhing on the ground during an outdoor performance, with an anecdote about how her iconic song "Born This Way" came to be. She hopes it still resonated today.

"Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being 'Born This Way,'" Gaga wrote. "Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Gaga has been busy not just with sunny snapshots and Pride posts, but with other pop star business as well. Last month, she made a surprise appearance on the Friends reunion special, where she sang a duet with Lisa Kudrow. The two sang "Smelly Cat," a song by Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom. Director Ben Winston explained how the duet came about.

"We went through a few names and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show," he said. "That was a really beautiful moment, and Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it."

You can see the full performance on Friends: The Reunion which is streaming now on HBO Max. Gaga's latest release "Chromatica" is streaming on most major music services as well.