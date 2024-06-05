Lady Gaga Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Lady Gaga is shutting down speculation that she's welcoming a little monster of her own! The Grammy-winning musician, 38, denied rumors that she is pregnant after photos of her at sister Natali Germanotta's wedding surfaced earlier this week, sparking people to speculate online that she was expecting.

The "Bad Romance" artist cleared things up on TikTok Tuesday, sharing a video of her bleached brows and graphic eyeliner with the text, "Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org," in reference to Taylor Swift's song "Down Bad." In the caption, Gaga reiterated her call for her followers to get out and vote, writing, "Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org."

In the video clip, Gaga can be seen lip-syncing to an audio that says, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Gaga made her meaning clear on X (formerly Twitter), winking at the camera in a video she captioned, "Not pregnant...REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you've already registered EASILY at http://headcount.org."

The Joker: Folie à Deux star was the subject of speculation back in April when she was spotted with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. While fans questioned at the time if she was engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky, neither the musician nor her beau have commented on the state of their relationship.

Gaga is hard at work on new music, she revealed at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball last month. "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There's something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do," she said, adding, "Something I'm definitely exploring right now is sort of the art of intensity and I think that the art of intensity actually began during this tour. But I'm not done with it yet."