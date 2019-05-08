Lady Gaga’s Met Gala Outfit No. 4 Still Has Fans Stunned

Lady Gaga attended the Met Gala on Monday night as one of the event’s co-chairs, and the singer certainly delivered on the night’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Gaga arrived on the pink carpet in a voluminous fuschia Brandon Maxwell gown with a 25-foot train, which she ultimately discarded to reveal a black dress with a side bustle, which she posed with while holding a black umbrella. Underneath that was a form-fitting neon pink gown, with its chosen prop an old-school black cell phone that Gaga held to hear ear as she donned a pair of rhinestone-encrusted black sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then removed that ensemble to strut the carpet in crystallized black lingerie, fishnet tights and sky-high black platform boots, her wavy platinum bob and gold-flecked eyelashes remaining intact as she posed on the gala’s stairs. That look was capped off by a hot pink wagon full of champagne and pink cowboy hats, which she wheeled around as she continued to pose.

Naturally, Twitter couldn’t get enough of the star’s quick change, and her fourth look and accompanying poses instantly spawned their own set of memes.

Me leaving class without learning a damn thing #METGala pic.twitter.com/u9dv7enmlJ — nando (@nando_xcx) May 6, 2019

Others were simply in awe of Gaga and her theatrical sensibility.

This is SOOOO GAGA! My fave for life pic.twitter.com/GRofVP4vMQ — Damar (@itsdamarbuelna) May 7, 2019

Casual reminder that is lady Gaga’s world and we are all just living in it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Kpo52oophV — CountVonMatthews (@CountMatthews) May 7, 2019

In addition to her Brandon Maxwell creations, Gaga was also wearing $2 million worth of Tiffany diamonds, along with a pair of fake eyelashes so heavy her eyes had to be taped open, Bustle reports. Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno shared at a press event on Tuesday that the Oscar winner kept the lashes throughout the eight-hour event, further proving Gaga’s commitment to her art.

The night’s theme was based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

“The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance,” she added, noting that the term “is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo