Lady Gaga Left Critics’ Choice Early to Care for Dying Animal

The Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Sunday, Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, and while Lady Gaga picked up the trophy for Best Actress, the star had somewhere just as important to be, skipping the evening’s afterparties to head home.

Gaga revealed on social media after the show that she had gone home to care for her horse, Arabella, who she had learned was dying.

“It saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying,” Gaga wrote in a social media post alongside a photo of her and Arabella together. The image was from a 2016 shoot for Vanity Fair Italy and showed the pair in front of the ocean, Gaga in a flowing white ensemble as she sat astride the white horse.

“She is and was a beautiful horse,” the singer continued. “Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad.”

“But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for. I love you. Girl, where do you think you’re goin?” Gaga concluded, ending the message with a lyric from her song “Joanne.”

The entertainer captioned her post “Goodbye, my angel” along with a broken heart emoji.

V Magazine shares that Arabella was Gaga’s first horse, adopted by the entertainer after she moved to California and gifted to her by her record label for her birthday.

“I had never taken a horse-riding lesson. I literally did not know how to ride a horse. But I just grabbed her by the mane and rode her bareback,” Gaga told the publication. “She’s so well-trained that when I was about to fall off her, she stepped to the side to collect me.”

In her message on Sunday, the 32-year-old also expressed her gratitude for her Critics’ Choice Awards win.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening,” she wrote. “My heart is exploding with pride.”

Gaga’s win was her first major award for A Star Is Born, and saw her tie with Glenn Close, who won for The Wife. Gaga was also awarded the honor for Best Song for “Shallow” from the film, an award she previously won during this year’s Golden Globes.

“I will definitely continue acting,” she told reporters backstage, via Deadline. “I love acting. I loved acting on American Horror Story as the Countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I’ve had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries.”

