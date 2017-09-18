Lady Gaga Updates Fans on Her Health

It’s been a difficult couple of months for Lady Gaga. The singer recently revealed that she suffered from fibromyalgia, and was hospitalized soon after the announcement with severe pain.

Fans of Gaga have been worried about her health, with many hoping for some kind of positive update to come soon. Fortunately, Gaga helped ease the minds her followers by posting about her health on Instagram this week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Gaga shared a photo of herself with rosary beads between her hands. At the start of her message, she said that she has “always been honest” about her health struggles.

“It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out,” Gaga wrote. “As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

After telling her fans that she was a “fighter,” Gaga went on to thank them. She said that she wouldn’t be able to get through this without the support of those who look up to her.

“I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much,” she added.

