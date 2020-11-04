Lady Gaga's Father Joe Germanotta Shows Support for Donald Trump After President Goes After Her

✖

Just hours after President Donald Trump criticized his daughter amid her support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta put his support behind the president. As voters headed to the polls on Election Day, Germanotta took social media to make his vote known, sharing several tweets praising Trump.

His show of support first came in a simple but prominent tweet, in which he tagged the president’s Twitter account and wrote "2020." Not long after, he returned to the platform with another statement, writing, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

Germanotta's political leanings amid this year's elections vastly differ from his daughter's, who has been campaigning for Biden and vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. She appeared at a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania on Monday and has taken to social media on multiple occasions to voice her support of Biden and encourage her fans to vote. Her endorsement of his opponent, however, led to a scathing hit back from the president, with Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for Trump's campaign, releasing a statement in which he said that "nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga."

The statement went on to dub Gaga's alignment with Biden, a "desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm," which Murtaugh said was "actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry." Adding that Trump "supports and defends American energy workers and is the best candidate to make our economy great again," the statement concluded with another dig at Biden, stating, "Biden will always prioritize the desires of the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left, while President Trump will always put the interests of blue-collar workers first."

In his own response, Trump on Twitter wrote, "Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking.' This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices..."

Gaga, however, seemed to pay the remarks little attention, writing on social media that Biden is "a good friend" and "the President this country needs to bring us back together." On Tuesday, she again put her support behind Biden, encouraging fans to "vote today as your life depends on it."