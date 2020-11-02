Lady Gaga Fires Back at Donald Trump's Campaign Ahead of Joe Biden Event

✖

Lady Gaga was quick to clap back at the Trump campaign on Sunday when they made public remarks about her endorsement of Joe Biden, and her anti-fracking activism. The singer retweeted a press release from Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, adding some animated stickers to tease him. She added: "SO HAPPY I'M GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD."

Murtaugh's press release was posted on Sunday afternoon, after the Biden campaign announced that he would be appearing with Gaga at an event in Pennsylvania on Monday. Writing to those Pennsylvania voters, Murtaugh wrote: "Nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men and women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Gaga answered with animated stickers saying "LOL" and "Vote Biden." In text over the top, she wrote: "also, what is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA... we [heart] you."

Fracking has become one of the most unnecessarily complicated issues of the 2020 presidential election because the Trump campaign continues to bring it up as if it is an issue in question. In actuality, Biden would only prohibit permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land and federal waters. He has released extensive policy plans for fracking, while Trump has not released any specific policy plans for his second term at all. Biden's plan would not impact the 600,000 Pennsylvania jobs that Trump's campaign often refers to.

According to FactCheck.org, Trump's repeated attacks on Biden on the basis of fracking are targeted misinformation which ignore all of Biden's consistent statements since the primary elections. Additionally, Biden has worked with Gaga before on initiatives that have nothing to do with fracking, so her endorsement of him is not tied to that issue in any way.

However, Trump's constant reminders of this issue have drawn fresh criticism down on the fracking industry, potentially to his detriment. Fracking is a controversial method of extracting natural gas and petroleum from the earth's bedrock by fracturing it with pressurized water. Scientists say that the environmental impact of fracking could be catastrophic in both the short and long term.

For these reasons, anti-fracking activists are not just comprised of "the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left," as Murtaugh claimed. International groups including scientists, professors, and workers who have suffered injury or illness on fracking job sites have taken part.