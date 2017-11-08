Lady Gaga Fans Flood Social Media With Priceless Reactions to Her Wax Figure

A wax figure that debuted at a museum in Lima, Peru has Lady Gaga’s little monsters in a tizzy.

The figure, a tribute to the “Million Reasons” singer, 31, replicates the infamous meat dress that Gaga wore at the 2010 MTV VMAs. Mother Monster is known for her odd looks that sometimes leave fans scratching their heads, like that time she arrived to the Grammy’s in an egg, but something about this statue is a little off, as Twitter user Tobey Monster pointed out.

Lady Gaga’s new wax figure in Peru! ❤ pic.twitter.com/y5l0eStEZN — Lady Gaga | Tobey (@tobeymonster) October 19, 2017

Waxwork Gaga has long peroxide blonde hair, the ends of which were unsuccessfully dyed purple. Her facial features are long and angular. But perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the statue is the singular toned arm that looks as if it belongs to another figure entirely.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga has a number of wax figures throughout the world, including New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and Hong Kong, but none have riled up her little monsters as much as this latest installment. One Twitter user even likened the statue to an “alien cockroach.”

Read on to see some of Twitter’s best reactions.

Who Really Created the Figure?

The mastermind behind the figure hasn’t been revealed, but that didn’t stop some from speculating.

They should have hired the person who did this. Or maybe they did… pic.twitter.com/2VDZMEvSy3 — Scott (@PatrickScottWTF) October 24, 2017

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? ???? pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

Identity Crisis

Is the wax figure really Lady Gaga, or is it somebody else entirely? That’s what many Twitter users were wondering.

That’s just iggy pop with extensions ?? x — joanne (@jowhitby79) October 20, 2017

nah, that ain’t lady gaga, that’s Dobby the house elf pic.twitter.com/QScGlXTIz1 — kayla ✂️ (@kingkayyla) October 21, 2017

Just a Little Offended

To say that fans are protective of their idols would be an understatement, and Twitter users perfectly showcased that with their reactions.