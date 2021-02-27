Lady Gaga's Dogs: Police Release Description of Suspects in Dognapping and Shooting

✖

The Los Angeles Police Department released descriptions of the two suspects in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, and the dognapping of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav. Fisher was shot in the chest by one of the suspects during the crime Wednesday night in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, and called her close friend Fischer "forever a hero."

The suspects approached Fischer and three dogs in a white Nissan Altima four-door at around 9:40 p.m., police said in a news release. Two suspects jumped out of the car and demanded Fischer give them the dogs at gunpoint. Fischer and the suspects got into a struggle and Fischer was shot once. The suspects ran off with two of the three dogs, who all belonged to Gaga. The first suspect is described as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun." The second is described as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the detectives on the case at 213-486-6840. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) to use LAPDonline.org. Gaga and her team have asked anyone with information that could lead to Koji and Gustav's return to send information to KojiandGustav@gmail.com. "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," Gaga tweeted Friday. "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

Fischer is now listed in stable condition, police said. Following the shooting, his family released a statement to TMZ, thanking doctors and first responders for working "so tirelessly to care for Ryan." They also thanked Gaga for her support. "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," the family's statement read. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

Gaga was not home at the time of the shooting. She is still in Italy, where she is filming her next movie, House of Gucci. The movie centers on the murder of Guccio Gucci's grandson, with Gaga reportedly playing Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered her husband's murder. Ridley Scott is directing the movie, which also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver. It is scheduled to open in November.