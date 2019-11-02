Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Acting Follow-Up Has Been Revealed

Lady Gaga has finally found her next movie role after earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake. She will star in Ridley Scott‘s movie about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson. The Gladiator director cast the singer as Patrizia Reggiani, who earned the nickname “Black Widow” for orchestrating the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio Gucci was killed in March 1995 at age 46, outside his office in Milan, Italy. Reggiani and Maurizio were married for 12 years before he began seeing a younger woman. Reggiani was convicted of plotting the murder and served 18 years in prison. She was released in 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reggiani and Maurizio had two daughters. She also had a brain tumor removed, which her daughters blamed for the murder. However, the media latched on to a darker take on the case and nicknamed her “Black Widow.”

According to Deadline, the new film is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden and will be adapted by Roberto Bentivegna. Scott is producing under his Scott Free Productions with Gianna Scott.

Lady Gaga fans will have a while to go before seeing the Gucci project. Scott is planning to make The Last Duel first. That movie will star Adam Driver and Matt Damon as two knights in 14th Century France whose bond is tested when a young woman, played by Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, enters their lives. Ben Affleck was originally slated to star in Driver’s part, but Variety confirmed he will now have a supporting role.

The Last Duel is set up at Disney and Fox, which have not formally greenlit the movie yet. Once it does, production can start in early 2020, before the Gucci movie.

Although he turns 82 later this month, Scott is still one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood. He was nominated for Best Director Oscars for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down, and earned a Best Picture nomination as a producer on The Martian. In 2017, he directed two films, Alien: Covenant and All The Money In The World.

Scott’s other films include Alien, Blade Runner, American Gangster, Prometheus and Kingdom of Heaven.

Gaga earned her breakthrough role as an actress in A Star Is Born, playing Ally opposite Cooper. She won an Oscar for co-writing the song “Shallow” from the film and was nominated for Best Actress. She also won a Golden Globe for “Shallow” and another for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for American Horror Story in 2016.

Photo credit: Getty Images