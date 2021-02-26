Lady Gaga Dogs: 911 Call Reveals Panic After Dog Walker Shooting, Robbery

✖

On Wednesday night, Lady Gaga's dogwalker Ryan Fischer, was shot in Los Angeles and two of her three French bulldogs, Gustavo and Koji, were stolen. The third, Miss Asia, was found near the scene of the crime by officers. Fischer, 35, was brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is "recovering well." According to the police report, the shooter used a semiautomatic weapon and fled the scene in a white car. The crime is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide division.

In the wake of the unfortunate events, Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of Gustavo and Koji, no questions asked. "Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward," a source close to the Grammy and Academy Award winner said in a statement.

Following the brutal shooting, a bystander called 911, and the audio has since been released. "Shooting just occurred … caller heard one gunshot and a female screaming," a 911 dispatcher told officers, directing them to North Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood according to The Blast. "One male down … male conscious and breathing, approximately 35-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound," the audio continued. The dispatcher also confirmed the theft of the two dogs and that the car was a new Mercedes with tinted windows and no license plate.

Gaga last posted about her pets in March 2020, when she shared what her quarantine life was like with her furry friends. "So I talked to some doctors and scientists," she wrote at the time. "It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok." Since her dogs were stolen, fans have flooded the comment section of the post with well wishes and hopes that she will be reunited with Gustavo and Koji soon.