La Toya Jackson Mourns Death of Dad Joe Amid Family Controversies

La Toya Jackson is mourning the death of her father, Joe Jackson, amid the many controversies their family has endured.

In a post on Twitter, La Toya spoke lovingly of her father, saying that she will “always love” him.

“You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world,” she added. “I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared.”

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

She also included a video clip from her OWN series — Life with La Toya — that featured the two of them having lunch and speaking candidly about their family.

Interestingly, in her 1991 memoir, La Toya added to the allegations that Joe was physically abusive of her brothers, and that he sexually assaulted her sister Rebbie, as reported by Page Six.

Rebbie denied that Joe ever raped her, but did say that he inappropriately touched her. Joe vehemently denied all allegations of a sexual nature, but did admit to being tough on his sons because of the times they lived in.

Following her memorial post, many of La Toya’s followers tweeted back to her with messages of sympathy, expressing their sorrow over the loss of her father.

Condolences! We the fans Thank your father for his vision for the sacrifice you all put in and for the music your family will forever be the best part of our history! Thank-You! Jackson Family! — nothings impossible (@Michele54730106) June 27, 2018

“I’m sorry for your love one being gone may our lord bless you and the family. Your father was a great made and kept you family strong and together he will be missed as much as Michael,” one fan wrote, adding, “Jackson’s always stay together and strong and fans around the world will always love you all.”

I am so deeply saddened today to hear of the passing of Ur Beautiful father.

May he Rest In Peace🙏

My Thoughts&Prayers are for U/Your dear mother and the Rest of ur loving family & 4 all of his beautiful grandkids. What a Blessing to have been surrounded with so much Love🙏 — JANET&MJ/ALL4U (@cpeikos1111) June 27, 2018

“My heart goes out to you and your family during this hard time. Joseph was an amazing man,” another follower wrote. “The achievements he helped his family reach is phenomenal. And to think it all started in a small home on 2300 Jackson Street. Thank you Joseph. May he Rest In Peace.”

As has been reported, Joe Jackson passed away on Wednesday, June 27 and losing a battle with cancer at the age of 89.