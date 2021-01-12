Kylie Jenner Dons White in First Photos of 2021 Following Final 'KUWTK' Filming Day

✖

The Kardashian and Jenner family have officially wrapped filming on their last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A few of the sisters have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the last 14 years, and youngest sister Kylie Jenner didn't fail to show up looking like anything less than stunning for her last day of filming. In an Instagram post, Jenner shared a series of photos decked out in an all white outfit and kept her caption simple, writing, "Last day of filming."

Her older sister Kim Kardashian described their last day as filming as "so crazy" and decided to celebrate with the cast and crew in her backyard over a few drinks. In a video shared to the official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Instagram page, Kardashian is holding a glass of champagne as she talks to the camera expressing that they're officially done for good. When she raised her glass with everyone around her, the mom-of-four was at a loss for words, clearly still in a shock that they're officially done.

"We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever," the SKIMS founder said. "We're done, we're never filming again — isn't that so crazy. So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out... Cheers to — I don't know: 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

In September, Kardashian was the first to announce that she and her family members were going to end the famous reality show at 20 seasons. While she thanked all of her dedicated fans, she also noted that the decision to do this wasn't easy. However, her mom, Kris Jenner clarified that 20 seasons felt like a right time to end the fan-favorite.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she started her lengthy post. She ended by thanking Ryan Seacrest and announced that their last season will air in 2021.