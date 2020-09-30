Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Abs Alongside Cryptic Caption: 'Still Wish You Well'

✖

Kylie Jenner is known for gorgeous poses and shots of basking in the sun, but this time she showed off her toned physique alongside a cryptic message. In the series of images, Jenner poses in a white tank top, blue jeans and tennis shoes, however, in the first shot she gives fans a look at her abs. "Still wish you well" she posted in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Sep 29, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

Jenner looks absolutely stunning given the fact that she's given birth to a child. Recently, she fired back at internet trolls who commented on her weight following the birth of daughter Stormi. A video clip shared with a fan account dedicated to Jenner showed the makeup mogul three years ago posing with a fan in a skin-tight dress for photos. One follower commented under the throwback and wrote, "Wow she's so skinny here," while another replied, "She was better." Jenner then chimed in and said, "I birthed a baby."

After fans saw the comment, that led many to post the sympathy they have for celebrities. One person wrote: "Makes me feel bad celebrities actually see this stuff. It's all fun and games when you think out of 5 million likes and comments they won't' see ur 1 mean one but no wonder people go and get surgery damn." Another added, "People just can't worry about their own bodies, they have to comment about other people's..."

In 2018, Jenner admitted on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she felt "a little insecure" about her body after giving birth. "I feel like my hips have just spread... like, my favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again." She added, "Nothing in my closet fits me."

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have had their fair share of body shamers over the last decade since all of the sisters have drastically changed their appearances. Khloé Kardashian has dealt with her share of those comparing her to the other sisters since she is much taller than them. She's also had to deal with the challenges of losing weight, even creating a show, Revenge Body with Klhoé Kardashian, dedicated to her encouraging her fans and those participating in losing weight the healthy way and feeling comfortable in their own skin.

Their brother Rob Kardashian has even dealt with internet trolls as well saying cruel things about him throughout the years. While they seemingly deal with so much hate, the Kardashian and Jenner family not only look absolutely stunning but have managed to deal with the hate with grace.