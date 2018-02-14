Kylie Jenner Shares Steamy Valentine’s Selfie on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love on Valentine’s Day. The new mom shared a mirror selfie on Wednesday in one of her first photos since announcing the arrival of her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

“vday,” she captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

In the photo, which comes two weeks after delivering Baby Stormi, Jenner sits on the floor in front of a mirror and rocks a pair of calf-high stiletto booties along with a pair of black short-shorts and a black oversized hoody.

She shows off her toned calves while tucking in one leg for the selfie, in which her “Kylie” phone case is clearly visible.

The reality star has been photographed in oversized sweatshirts pretty frequently as of late; they became her go-to while she was hiding her baby bump from cameras during her pregnancy.

The pic yielded an impressive amount of comments in just the one minute it was up, with one commenter writing, “One minute and nearly 2000 comments… I don’t understand….”

Others voiced their excitement for Jenner to start posting her signature selfies again.

“The Queen looks amazing, She’s came back,” one person wrote.

“Baeeeee you look amazing,” another said.

“Mama is back,” wrote someone else.

“Stunning mom,” chirped another.

Others wanted more photos of baby Stormi.

“Where Stomi at,” one person asked.

So far, Jenner has posted just one photo of her new daughter, when she announced her name last week. In the pic, which has garnered nearly 17 million likes, Stormi’s tiny hand grasps Jenner’s manicured thumb.

Jenner’s first photo since announcing Stormi’s name, which also happened to be the first new photo of herself, appeared on her feed Monday. The pics included no caption but attracted 2.9 million likes in less than an hour all the same. They show her wearing a red Adidas tracksuit behind the wheel of a her SUV with red interior. See it here.

The Life of Kylie personality welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 1, announcing it to the world on Super Bowl Sunday after months out of the public eye.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie wrote. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Baby Stormi Webster was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. The announcement came on Feb. 4, with Jenner posting the now record-breaking Instagram post Feb. 6.

Fans had speculated that Kylie and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube video the Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

As for the best advice she’s given Kylie about motherhood, mom Kris says to “enjoy every second. I think she’s [Kylie] excited.”