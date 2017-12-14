Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Eight Months After Split: ‘I Need a Girlfriend’

Kylie Jenner is getting closer to giving birth to a child with her new boyfriend, and now her ex-boyfriend Tyga is revealing that he needs a new girlfriend.

In a photo posted to his Snapchat account, Tyga diplayed a pair of diamond-encrusted high heels and wrote the caption, “I need a [girlfriend].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyga also added the money-face emoji which appears to suggest that he was merely joking, but PEOPLE reports that the “joke” comes just over eight months since he and Jenner split.

As previously mentioned, Jenner is currently expecting her first child with Travis Scott, her new partner who also happens to be a rapper like Tyga.

There was previously some speculation about Jenner’s and Scott’s relationship, but a new recent report revealed that they “are absolutely still together and excited about the baby.”

“Kylie can’t wait for the baby to be here,” according to a source close to the couple. “Since getting pregnant, she has changed her life a lot. She is getting bored spending so much time at home.”

Additionally, the source said that 20-year-old Jenner would like to be able to spend more time with 25-year-old Scott, but his touring schedule makes it difficult.

“Kylie and Travis spend very little time together. Kylie is not happy about it. She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But Travis only has a few more tour dates left, and then he is off for the holidays,” the source said. “Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished.”