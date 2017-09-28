Kylie Jenner Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Kim Kardashian’s Baby Confirmation

After a week of pregnancy reports saturating the news cycle and social media, Kylie Jenner has posted a cryptic tweet that has many wondering what exactly she means.

Stay tuned … ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 28, 2017

The Life of Kylie star took to Twitter on Thursday to share a tweet that read, “Stay tuned…” followed by a heart emoji. The tweet appeared just moments after big sister Kim Kardashian’s baby confirmation news, suggesting to some that perhaps she is also getting fans ready for confirmation for her own bundle of joy.

Others took to Twitter to share that it perhaps wasn’t actually anything that big, just Jenner getting fans pumped for the brand new lipkits set to release this fall and her first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video.

Posting my first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video today!!! Jordyn and I are revealing my brand new lipkits for fall! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 28, 2017

Either way, the family is no stranger to mystery and piquing the curiosity of their fans. While no one has confirmed if Jenner is in fact expecting with partner, Travis Scott, earlier today, Kardashian spoke out for the first time about the new addition in her family through a sneak peek at the new season of Keeping up With the Kardashisans.

Expecting their third child through a hired surrogate, TMZ adds the surrogate is reportedly an African-American woman in her late 20s who has been married for five years. The woman reportedly has two young sons and is also a college graduate. The source says she is also in excellent physical shape, which helps for a smooth pregnancy.

The couple elected to expand their family use a surrogate after Kardashian was told she has a medical condition that could be life threatening should she carry another child herself.