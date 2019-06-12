Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Her Fur Coats Remade With Faux Fur

Kim Kardashian is ditching real fur and replacing her coats with faux fur.

She made the announcement via Instagram showing her daughter, North West, 5, wearing one of her jackets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans praised her post. One person wrote, “No more fur. Thank you Kim.”

PETA commented, saying, “LOVE it [raised hands emoji, black heart emoji, fox emoji] Thank you for making compassionate changes that save animals and showing the world that [Fur Free styles] are the future!”

Another fan wrote, “I love that you aren’t supporting the fur industry anymore! That’s awesome!”

In the past, the Keeping Up With the Karadashians star has been harassed by anti-fur activist on social media and in person — she was even flour bombed by a PETA supporter in public.

Her daughter loves to wear her mom’s clothes and shares that with her 141 million followers from time-to-time. She’s shared photos of West in her shoes and draped in her clothes admitting that her daughter is starting to fall in love with fashion and makeup.

This post follows her first photo of Psalm that she shared to Instagram, captioning it, “Psalm Ye.”

Fans were not only excited to see an up close look at baby Psalm, but are now questioning if the she and Kanye West have chosen to give their son a middle name, even though his birth certificate does not have a one listed — and would also not follow suit with their other children’s names who only have a first and a last: North, 5; Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1.

The couple welcomed their newborn via surrogate on May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:02 p.m.

Kardashian and Kanye have chosen to give each of their kids unique names that all stem from somewhere, and after the birth of Psalm, the reality star admitted that the meaning was inspired from the Book of Psalm in the Bible.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Kardashian admitted. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!