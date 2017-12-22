Pamela Anderson’s ‘KUWTK’ Ultimatum: Lose the Fur

Pamela Anderson doesn’t want the Keeping Up With The Kardashians editors to use a scene with her and Kim Kardashian in a new episode, unless the family stops wearing real fur for good.

Sources close to Anderson, whose Twitter profile picture is the word “fur” crossed out, told TMZ that she was filmed with Kim at the Vivienne Westwood store in New York. The show’s producers, Bunim-Murray, sent Anderson a release form to get the green light to use the scene in a future KUWTK episode.

However, Anderson is refusing to sign the paperwork, unless the Kardashians completely give up fur coats. TMZ‘s sources say Kim and Anderson are on good terms, but she will sue if the footage is used without her permission.

Anderson has tried to stop the Kim from wearing real fur before. In November, she sent Kim a coral eco-fur jacket she designed just for Kim with Russian brand Only Me. According to the Daily Mail, the coat was accompanied by a letter, telling Kim her fans would “admire” her more if she wore faux fur.

“As we all ponder New Year’s resolutions, won’t you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You’d be setting a trendy, compassionate example,” Anderson wrote. “Also this fall, Gucci announced that it would stop using real fur because it’s ‘out-dated’ — joining Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, BCBG Max Azria, Calvin Klein, and other stylish brands that have shed fur. Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur. I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday!”

Anderson also published an open letter to Kim on her website in September, after New York Fashion Week.

“You know I love you, and you can be a hero for animals as well as a great example to all your beautiful followers by swearing off fur. Please do the right thing. You’d be praised all over the world, including by my close friends at PETA,” Anderson wrote in September.

The former Baywatch star has been a longtime animal rights activist, running her own foundation to support environmental, animal and human rights.

