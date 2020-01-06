Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing Mink Fur After Mourning Animals Killed in Australian Wildfires

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared a post to her Instagram Story lamenting the deaths of over half a billion animals in the wildfires currently ravaging Australia, posting a photo of a firefighter carrying a koala and writing, “this breaks my heart.” Shortly after, she shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of pink Louis Vuitton mink slippers with the caption “Baby pink toes,” referring to her toenail polish color.

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

A number of people took to Twitter to point out the perceived hypocrisy of Jenner’s posts, sharing tweets including:

“i don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes.”

“kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, circus time booboo.”

“seeing kylie jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the kardashian family’s stupidity reaches.”

“kylie jenner was really on her story crying about animals dying in australia and then proceeded to post a pic of mink fur slippers i- idk about that one.”

“kylie jenner posted a story about how sad it was that animals were dying (which is great to share with her followers), followed by a photo of her mink slippers and bacon breakfast. our collective cognitive dissonance and selective compassion needs to stop.”

Others defended Jenner and argued that her choice of footwear was no different than someone eating meat.

“why is kylie jenner wearing mink slides posting about animal deaths in the aus fires any different to you eating a burger posting the same stuff lmao,” one person wrote. Someone else tweeted, “No no no, don’t come for Kylie Jenner for wearing mink slides if you’re still out here eating meat! Y’all don’t get to pretend to ‘Love all animals’ at the expense of the rich.”

Australia sees bush fires every year, but this year’s blazes have been unprecedented, burning millions of acres of land, destroying homes, killing over 20 people across the country and around half a billion animals in New South Wales, CNN reports.

