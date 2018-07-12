Most Extravagant Kardashian-Jenner Spending Ever

The Kardashian and Jenner families have a whole lot of money, but no shortage of ideas when it comes to spending it.

The first family of reality TV is perhaps best known for their incredible wealth. The Kardashians and Jenners all but originated the concept of being “famous for being famous,” and their show has often been criticized for that. However, detractors could never deny that the KarJenner clan is creative, as they are constantly coming up with novel ways to use their seemingly endless resources.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each time the reality stars use their money for something outlandish, they receive a storm of backlash. This has gotten worse over the years, as commenters marvel at their illustrious world while so many others struggle to survive. On Wednesday, the family came under particular fire when Kylie Jenner made the cover of Forbes, where she was described as a “self-made woman.” The reality star has amassed a personal fortune estimated at $900 million, derived from her work on TV as well as her Kylie Cosmetics make-up products.

The debate over KarJenner wealth has perhaps never been so alive as it was on Twitter, where the tagline was poorly received. The Dictionary.com Twitter account offered a harsh criticism, reminding Forbes of the definition of “self-made.”

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” they tweeted. “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Some fans ran to Jenner’s defense, while others lashed out with renewed fervor. All the while, Jenner was mostly likely in her Callabassas mansion, browsing for a new sports car or planning a luxury dog house.

Here’s a look at some of the wildest uses the Kardashians have found for their money.

Kylie Jenner’s Dog House

Kylie’s new doghouse 7/3/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

Last week, Kylie Jenner debuted her new “dog house” on Snapchat. The canine dwelling is complete with air conditioning, a scenic porch and a concrete foundation.

“You guys my dog house is almost done!” she said in as she panned around the building. “How cute?! It’s going to be air-conditioned, with a heater, and they’re going to have their own little… It’s like a guest house!”

There’s no word on how much Jenner spent on her dogs’ home away from home.

Kim Kardashian’s Dog’s ‘Neuticles’

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for her dog, Rocky, when she reportedly bought him a pair of Neuticles. According to the New York Times, the neuticles are a set of fake testicles for dogs who have been neutered, put in place to raise their “self-esteem.”

The phantom organs cost a staggering $10,000, according to The Daily Mail. They were surgically attached to Rocky by the Neuticles company.

Stormi Webster’s Shoe Collection

Another Kylie Jenner Snapchat revealed her infant daughter’s incredible collection of shoes. Stormi Webster, born in February, already has a full floor-to-ceiling closet of tiny shoes. They include everything from sneakers to dress shoes, made by Fendi, Giuseppe Zanotti, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.

“Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers,” Jenner explained in the video. “Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes, so I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.”

The display was estimated at $22,000.

Khloe Kardashian’s Nursery

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a tour of her daughter’s nursery on Monday, revealing the extravagant set-up. True Thompson was born in Cleveland, Ohio back in April, but she has just moved home with her embattled parents. Kardashian may have revealed that the move was never meant to be permanent, as the Calabasas nursery is a sight to behold.

“When I was pregnant with True, I had two of these Baby Thompson neon signs made so I can have one in her Cleveland nursery and one in her Calabasas nursery,” Kardashian wrote. “I love them so much, especially since it’s my mom’s handwriting!”

“This is a shot of the Calabasas nursery, but I tried to keep both rooms as identical as possible — same lucite crib and butterfly mobile — so wherever True is, she feels at home,” she went on.

The custom lights, in particular, are hard for a normal person to estimate, though according to a report by PEOPLE, vendors on Etsy make similar items for about $70 each. As they pointed out, however, Kardashian likely went somewhere more established.

Kim Kardashian’s Appliances

According to a report by This is Insider, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a number of flashy appliances in their mansion, including a refrigerator encrusted with Swarovski crystals. On top of that, the couple installed several gold-plated toilets when they moved into their Bel-Air mansion back in 2013.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the thrones cost a whopping $750,000.

Kanye West’s Birthday Party

Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for her husband’s birthday party when she rented out the entire Staples Center. The rapper turned 38 years old in style, as he played some basketball with his friends on the massive court. Attendees included Justin Bieber, Tyga, Pusha T, James Harden and 2 Chainz, as well as John Legend, who sang the national anthem, according to a report by E! News.

The court cost an estimated $100,000.

Khloe Kardashian’s Velvet Range Rover

In perhaps the most confusing use of money in Kardashian history, Khloe Kardashian once had her Range Rover wrapped entirely in velvet. The reality star showed it off on Instagram, where she offered no explanation for the move and did not seem to expect any confusion on the matter.

“Beast!!!!! @selfmaderyan told me to trust him and he didn’t let me down!!” she wrote. “Thank you @westcoastcustoms for lacing my range. Yes, he wrapped my truck in velvet and I LOVE it!!! I feel like my car is rocking a Sean John sweat suit.”

North West’s Fur Coat

Finally, the Kardashian family has a well-documented love for fur, and have always ignored the cries of animal-lovers when wearing it. Perhaps nothing quite exemplifies this indifference better than North West at 2 years old wearing a massive fur coat.

“Swag,” Kim Kardashian wrote alongside the photo of her daughter back in 2015.