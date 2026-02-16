Kylie Jenner Reveals $5,000 Valentine’s Day Gift — But It Wasn’t From Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner got a nice Valentine’s Day gift this year. The Kylie Cosmetics founder actually gifted herself a diamond-encrusted bag charm designed to look like the Kylie Cosmetics logo.

“Happy valentine’s day to me from me,” Kylie posted on Instagram Feb. 11 ahead of the day commemorated to celebrate love. “Obsesssssed w @ashnamehtajewelryhandbag charms!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 28-year-old included several snaps of the bag decor, which adorned her coveted Hermès Himalaya Birkin. It features the charm’s pink lips and cascading diamonds as designed by Ashna Mehta.

“A bespoke Lip Bag Bijoux, handcrafted using 18kt gold and natural diamonds,” the company posted to their social media of the bag. “Made exclusively for @kyliejenner inspired by her brand @kyliecosmetics.” The charms comes in a variety of styles, starting at $5,000 for a diamond-encrusted letter to over $84,000 for customized waterfall-style bag charms.

Jenner has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet for the past three years. They have been largely silent about their romance, but have supported one another publicly in recent months. The Marty Supreme actor even sent a special thanks to Jenner during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in January while accepting the award for Best Actor.

“Thank you for our foundation,” he said during his speech. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it.” Jenner could be seen mouthing back from her seat in the audience, “I love you.”

Jenner was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. They share two children, Stormi and Aire, and split after five years of an on again off again relationship. They recently reunited to celebrate one of their kids birthdays and seemingly co-parent well.

They reportedly split due to differing lifestyles. Jenner is hyper focused on motherhood and her businesses while Scott still enjoyed the party lifestyle.