Kylie Jenner Crops out Her Stomach in Latest Selfie

Kylie Jenner fans have been itching for a glimpse of the socialite’s stomach after news that she was expecting a child with rapper Travis Scott broke. However, her latest Instagram post is the latest in a string of shots that hides her belly.
Jenner celebrated Friday the 13th by rocking a loose-fitting, solid black shirt as she posed for her latest selfie.
The 20-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur goes all natural and crops out her stomach for the picture, which has racked up 3.5 million likes.
She makes no explicit reference to her rumored pregnancy in the caption, which was simply the notorious date and a black heart emoji.
This follows her previous post that showed her once again covering up her stomach.
Jenner’s fans began speculating that it was proof she was expecting, as she appeared more “plump” than usual.
“You look plump,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “She’s really prego look her tummy and she gained weight too.”
