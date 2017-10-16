Kylie Jenner Crops out Her Stomach in Latest Selfie

Kylie Jenner fans have been itching for a glimpse of the socialite’s stomach after news that she was expecting a child with rapper Travis Scott broke. However, her latest Instagram post is the latest in a string of shots that hides her belly.

Jenner celebrated Friday the 13th by rocking a loose-fitting, solid black shirt as she posed for her latest selfie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 20-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur goes all natural and crops out her stomach for the picture, which has racked up 3.5 million likes.

Friday the 13th 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

She makes no explicit reference to her rumored pregnancy in the caption, which was simply the notorious date and a black heart emoji.

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Hints at Pregnancy With Telling Song Lyrics on Snapchat

This follows her previous post that showed her once again covering up her stomach.

Jenner’s fans began speculating that it was proof she was expecting, as she appeared more “plump” than usual.

“You look plump,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “She’s really prego look her tummy and she gained weight too.”

See the earlier shot below.