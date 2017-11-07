Twitter Thinks One Item in Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Proves She’s Not Pregnant

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, but Jenner has not officially confirmed or denied her pregnancy. As a result, fans have been analyzing each of the makeup mogul’s social media posts for any possible clue as to whether she’s expecting, and a recent Snapchat of Jenner’s has raised more than a few eyebrows.

hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant🤔 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/iPGJz8f4rD — Cara Fagan (@CaraHoran212) November 5, 2017

The 20-year-old recently shared a photo of a pile of snacks on a counter with the caption “Girls’ trip,” although one eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that among the junk food was a pink box of what appears to be Playtex tampons.

“Hmmm, why’s Kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant?” the user captioned the image.

Sure, the sanitary products could be for Jenner if she’s not actually pregnant, but they could just as easily be for one of her friends accompanying her on the girls’ trip.

The reality personality recently confused fans even more when she slammed paparazzi for altering photos of her to make her appear pregnant.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!!” she tweeted on Sunday. “Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered.”

Only time, or Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will tell if these rumors are true.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner