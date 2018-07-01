Kylie Jenner Shares Snapshot of Her ‘Little Love’

Kylie Jenner shared a precious moment from her life as a new mother on Saturday afternoon.

Jenner recently swore that she wouldn’t be posting pictures of her daughter, Stormi Webster anymore. However, she appears to have made an exception for the adorable pictures she snapped on Saturday. In one, Stormi was pictured lying in the middle of a big bed. The infant stared pensively off to one side, with a toy not far from one hand.

“My little love,” Jenner captioned the photo.

The other showed Jenner holding her baby girl. The two were under some kind of red light, and they appeared to be lying down together.

“Nothing better,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner has been doting on her little bundle of joy ever since February. The 20-year-old mom is dead set on being the best mother she can be, in spite of the many comments suggesting that she is too young or inexperienced. This week, Jenner showed that Stormi is still the center of her world when she took to Snapchat, explaining that she is already planning the baby’s first birthday.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner said on Wednesday. “That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

While it is more than six months away, Jenner already has a lot of thoughts about the party’s theme and execution. However, the hazard of such early planning is that other birthdays in between may use all of the same ideas, as was the case with Jenner’s plans.

“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said. “So I have to think of something else.”

At the beginning of June, the KarJenner clan threw a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick, daughters of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian respectively.

Jenner’s social media sharing is somewhat of a surprise, as she promised earlier this month to protect Stormi’s privacy more carefully. According to a report by The Sun, the reality star said she had gotten some disturbing messages and comments from fans threatening to kidnap or otherwise harm her baby, and they had gotten under her skin.

“There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults,” a source close to Jenner said. “It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her.”