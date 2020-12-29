Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Daughter Stormi at 1-Week-Old

✖

Thanks to a recent social media trend, Kylie Jenner fans are getting an inside look at some never-before-seen photos of not only her but her family. Instagram users are showing pictures of themselves "when," prompting followers to ask them to share moments from particular times in their life. Jenner got several requests from fans, some asking her to show never-before-seen photos, especially ones with her daughter.

When sharing a photo of her daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of her at 1-week-old according to PEOPLE. Among other pictures she shared included a vacation post, a random shot of a room that looked as if it was being sorted through, and a semi-blurry photo of Jenner in a gorgeous outfit as she was seemingly turning around while the photo was being taken.

She also shared a sweet photo of Stormi riding a scooter in the house as her "most recent photo" of the 2-year-old. She also shared a "cutest picture you've got with Stormie" that featured her daughter's first "big girl bed." Naturally, fans were in awe of all the photos she was sharing with her 206 million followers on Instagram. One fan, in particular, requested she share a photo of Travis and Stormi, and so she did highlighting a sweet father-daughter moment. Scott was wearing a black t-shirt while holding his daughter as she had her head leaned against his chest in a black dress.

When she was asked to show a "picture from a beautiful memory that you never forget," she used the one of her and her daughter in the middle of the desert. "Bringing Stormi back to the same exact spot that 'to our daughter' clip," she wrote on the photo, referring to the Feb. 2018 video where Jenner first announced the birth of her first child.

Somehow, Jenner was able to keep her pregnancy a secret throughout the full nine months. However, she did reveal in the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that when lockdowns took place as a result of the pandemic, this was nothing new to her because that's what she had to do in order to keep her pregnancy news a secret. She said that she literally never left the house and would order food to her place, and at one point, she couldn't even go outside in her yard due to helicopters flying over her Calabasas home.