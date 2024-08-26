Kylie Jenner Distancing Herself From Friends, Report Says

Kylie Jenner is cleaning house. Sources told Daily Mail that she's separating herself from friends as she focuses on her budding relationship with Timothee Chalamet. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the actor were first linked in April 2023. Outside of being photographed together and attending one industry event, they've been low profile. It's her first public romance since her split from rapper Travis Scott, who she shares two children with.

While Jenner only makes rare appearances on the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, sources say she's become even more of a homebody and is reminiscent of a her older brother Rob Kardashian's reclusiveness. "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob – she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part,' a source said. "For Kylie, it is her family, her kids, and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée."

Sources say she doesn't care to participate in the Hollywood game. "Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She is 27 going on 70," a source says, adding, "What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be. She is so busy with her relationship and being a mom and a businesswoman. She doesn't miss her times in the Hollywood shuffle and her desire to have friends outside her bubble isn't anything she is interested in right now."

Jenner has reportedly maintained contact with her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. "Kylie has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now – Stassie," the source says. "She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything."

Stassie is reportedly who she trusts the most. "They've been friends since they were in middle school and grew up learning how to adapt to fame together," the source says. "Stassie knows that most people do not know who she is and she doesn't care.She is the only person that Kylie turns to and the only person that has had her back no matter what and not burned her. Kylie has shut out all her other friends. She is with Timothée as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even."