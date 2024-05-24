Things are getting heated at the Cannes Film Festival, and we are not talking about the movie premieres. Entertainment Tonight reports that rapper Travis Scott got into a fight with Cher's boyfriend, music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, while both men were in attendance at an event afterparty.

According to ET, the incident was captured on video by someone who posted it to their Instagram Stories. The outlet states that the footage shows a small group of men throwing punches while drinks fly and others scrambling to get away from the brawl. At some point, security personnel intervened and stopped the fight, while a DJ stopped the music to call for the men to "Stop!"

"Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva's amfAR after party as guests of Richie. At one point in the evening, both artists were on stage, behind the DJ booth, when Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards, and others," said the eyewitness who captured the footage. "Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie's hand, and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love.'"

The eyewitness says that Scott left the stage briefly and eventually returned with producer Southside, who began to confront Edwards. The record executive attempted to de-escalate the situation, but it grew physical when Southside pushed him and Edwards pushed back.

Defending Southside, Scott then tried to push Edwards off of the stage, only to end up getting dragged across the stage and thrown off by Edwards, the eyewitness said. Afterward, Edwards jumped on top of Scott, which is where the video picked up with the scuffle.

Tyga stayed behind the DJ booth throughout the fight — according to the onlookers — choosing not to engage in the brawl, though, his assistant did jump in at one point, to help Edwards. After security got involved, Scott and Southside quickly left for their vehicles. Tyga and Edwards went on to enjoy the party with their friends. No serious injuries were reported.

It's unclear what led to the fight, but ET pointed out that many social media users have speculated that it could have something to do with Kylie Jenner, who dated both Scott and Tyga. Jenner and Tyga had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2017. Not long after their breakup, Jenner began dating Scott. The pair were also on and off, for five years, and share two children together. Jenner is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet.