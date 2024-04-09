Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Reportedly in Trouble

Is the end near for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? According to Ok! Magazine sources, it may be. The report notes that the 26-year-old mother of two has been busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., while Chalamet is working hard filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York. Distance is reportedly the cause of their tension. "They're hardly together anymore," a source told the publication. "One might even say they're on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

Despite their issues, the source adds that "they still care about each other, so maybe they'll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind." Some fans began to speculate a breakup was on the horizon after the Wonka star skipped The Kardashians staple's launch for her new canned vodka drink.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source said about his decision to miss Jenner's big day. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."

Jenner's last public romance was with her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. They split after multiple years of being on and off – and amid Scott's devastating fallout from his Astro World Festival. Scott and Jenner share daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire.

Jenner and Scott's split reportedly came due to lifestyle differences. Jenner is said to be focused on motherhood and her various business ventures, while Scott prefers the party life. Neither have publicly commented on the split.