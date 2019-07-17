Kylie Jenner Reveals Battle With Anxiety in Candid Message About ‘Growing up in the Light’

Kylie Jenner is sharing her journey with fans. The famously private Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister shared an inspirational message with her followers on Instagram Tuesday, opening up about the effect growing up in such a famous family has had on her, as well as her struggle with anxiety. Posting a photo of herself from the back, hands up as she looks at a beautiful sunset, Jenner got real in the caption about how far she has come.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” she began. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her first tattoo was of the word “sanity,” which she said is “to remind myself everyday [sic] to keep it.”

The mogul, 21, also revealed her anxiety has been a series of ups and downs throughout her life, especially after giving birth to 1-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs,” she continued. “I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human.”

“My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” she reminded her 140 million followers. “Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny.”

The message clearly resonated with Jenner’s sisters, most of whom commented on the post.

“Amen sweet sister!!!!” Khloé Kardashian wrote. “I am proud of you always.”

Kourtney Kardashian added, “I am proud of you [sparkle emoji] let it out,” while sister Kim Kardashian weighed in with three sparkle emojis.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner