Kylie Jenner Promoted Her Makeup on Election Day, and Instagram Didn't Want to Hear It

Kylie Jenner took some backlash from fans on social media for promoting her make-up brand on Tuesday — the day of the 2020 presidential election. While all eyes were on the polls, Jenner dropped in on Instagram to announced that the Kendall Collection from Kylie Cosmetics was back in stock. Fans thought that she was severely misreading the tone of the day online.

"I get the absolute most positive feedback on these beautiful products I'm sad to say this will be the last time they're available," Kylie wrote with an anguished emoji. "I still wear the Kendall lip kit EVERY DAY and it's am ust have in my purse. Enjoy." Jenner's post included promotional photos of the make-line, including many promotional shots of herself and Kendall with their faces pressed together.

To fans, this was simply the wrong tone for the occasion. Many commenters responded with non-sequitur references to the election, arguing with one another about their preferred candidate. However, most turned their disapproval on Jenner herself.

"Read the room sis," one commenter wrote. Another added: "Keep ya colourpop makeup girl. We worried about the country."

This criticism comes hot on the heels of other controversies for the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, starting last week when Kim Kardashian posted photos and tweets about their crowded trip to Tahiti for her birthday. As she explained, Kim flew her "closest inner circle" to the private island after "multiple health screenings" so that they could all ignore the coronavirus pandemic for a time.

The posts spawned an entire genre of memes, poking fun at Kardashian's privilege, and, once again, her tone-deafness. Not long after that, fans turned their angry eyes on Kendall, who threw an exclusive birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend with no masks or social distancing involved. According to a report by TMZ, the party required guests to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering — a luxury that many fans do not have. Even still, public health officials said Jenner's party was not a safe event.

Some speculate that the family may know their time in the spotlight is coming to a close since Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. The show will be back next year for one final installment, and with the U.S. in an unprecedented economic contraction, a show about people who are "famous for being famous" may not have the appeal it once did.