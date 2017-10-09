Did Kylie Jenner Just Hint That She’s Having a Baby Boy?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have still not confirmed (or denied) that they’re expecting their first child together — and their silence on the matter may be because Jenner enjoys playing with her fans’ heads so much.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul shared a picture promoting a few phone cases from the Kylie Shop on her Snapchat story Monday. She showcased a blue case in between two pink ones, with the caption, “Which one? I’m thinking blue…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner could be hinting through the sneaky social media post that she’s having a baby boy, even though a report at the end of September said that she’s five months pregnant with a girl.

When the story broke, insiders said Scott had been telling friends the sex of the baby, which has been reportedly confirmed to be correct. The rapper has privately been telling friends about the pregnancy for about two months.

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been sharing either throwback pictures of her slim tummy or current pictures with her torso and alleged baby bump just out of frame.

And while sources close to her and Scott have said that she is “really excited” to be a mom, the couple has yet to utter a word about the news.

The hype of Jenner’s rumored pregnancy has only been built up by the fact that her half-sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, plus the not-yet-confirmed rumor that Khloé Kardashian and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first.

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing every Sunday night on E!, we can only assume we’ll hear more on the matter once producers (and Kris Jenner) deem the time right.