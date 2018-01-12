Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ready for Her Baby’s Homecoming

Kylie Jenner is prepped and ready for the arrival of her first child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member will reportedly welcome her baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in the coming months, but a source told Us Weekly her home has transformed for the little one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The nursery is done,” the insider said, adding that Jenner has also booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

The source said 20-year-old Jenner has baby-proofed the home, making sure “anything sharp has already been taken out.”

Making changes to her California home is just one of the ways the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shifted her life ahead of her reported due date. She has also stepped out of the spotlight to keep a low-profile away from cameras and has limited her presence on social media.

Prior to her reportedly pregnancy, Jenner shared selfies, body shots and life updates almost daily. But since the news broke in September, her 100 million Instagram followers have seen only rare glimpses of the reality personality — from the chest up.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source said of Jenner’s spotlight shift, adding that she remains in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

While insiders for the family have shared updates on Jenner’s pregnancy and a few paparazzi shots have surfaced showing off an apparent baby bump, the KarJenner family have kept tight-lipped about the baby on board, as has her boyfriend Scott.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Scott refused to confirm he would soon become a father. “They’re just guesses,” the rapper said. “Let them keep fishing.”

Jenner and Scott have been publicly dating since April, following her split from another rapper, Tyga, after years of an on-again, off-again romance.

While fans continue to wait for a KarJenner confirmation of Kylie’s pregnancy, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will each welcome a child into the family this year.

Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West in January via surrogate, while Khloe confirmed she will give birth to her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson in March.