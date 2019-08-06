Kylie Jenner Overwhelmed With Roses Thanks to Travis Scott’s Latest Romantic Gesture

Kylie Jenner is gearing up to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Aug. 10, and boyfriend Travis Scott is getting the festivities started a few days early.

On Monday, Aug. 5, Jenner shared several videos on her Instagram of her home positively covered in red roses, revealing that Scott was behind the floral explosion. A post on her feed shows the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi playing in the layers of petals as Jenner holds up a card that reads, “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

“Stormi, look at this!” Jenner exclaims as she walks through the red petals on her floor, which surround clear stands holding massive white vases filled with even more flowers.

“My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg,” the reality star wrote along with heart and crying emojis.

Jenner’s friends instantly began gushing over Scott’s romantic gesture in the comments, but Josh Ostrovsky, who goes by @thefatjewish, currently holds the most-liked message after joking, “I’m quite stressed thinking about who has to clean this up.”

Jenner will mark her birthday with a brand-new makeup collection for her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which will be released on Saturday. The collection is money-inspired and includes three lipsticks, one Lip Kit, one lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette named “You’re $o Money,” liquid eyeliner, face powder, face primer, body glow, three jelly highlighters and two shimmer eye glazes. The box housing the full collection also comes complete with $100 bills printed with Jenner’s image on them, and nearly every product is printed with dollar signs while the packaging features pink dollar bills.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she will be using the collection to give back, explaining on her Instagram Story that “the money collection is much bigger than what it seems.”

“We — I — am giving back,” Jenner said after revealing the products. “Actually, I do mean we, because we are doing this together. You guys are gonna help me give back in a huge, huge way.”

The mom of one added that all she wanted for her birthday was “to do this money collection and give it all away.”

“I have a special person helping me with this and it’s gonna be amazing,” she said. “We’re gonna do amazing things. Stay tuned for more details.”

