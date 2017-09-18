Kylie Jenner Wears Mesh Bra in Most Revealing Pic Yet

The 69th Emmy Awards weren’t the only talked about Hollywood moments Sunday night. In what may be her most revealing selfie yet, Kylie Jenner shared a snap in a see-through mesh bra.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

The blank Instagram caption was about all the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul left to the imagination. In the pic, Jenner is rocking a black mesh bra that shows off her hourglass curves and flat stomach. We can also see the edge of black lingerie underwear as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some fans pointed out that Jenner’s bra was simply flesh colored with a black fishnet pattern over top, others wondered if her nipples were hidden by the strategically-placed threading.

Last Sunday on Life of Kylie, Jenner came clean about plastic surgery rumors about her lips, confirming that at the age of 15 she made the decision to get lip fillers because she was insecure about her lips.

Not only did Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, feel inferior growing up next to her sisters, but she also said that her insecurities stemmed from a comment from her first kiss.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips,” she said on her reality spinoff of her decision to undergo plastic surgery. “I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,’” she confessed. “I took that really hard. When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me.”

“I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty,” she said. “I really wanted bigger lips.”

“I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it,” she revealed. “I ended up getting my lips done.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!