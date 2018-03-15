Kylie Jenner’s Plumped-Up Lips Look Bigger Than Ever

Kylie Jenner’s lips look bigger than ever as the new mom appears to be making up for lost time perfecting her pout during pregnancy.

Jenner, 20, stepped out for a Japanese dinner date with best friend Jordyn Woods on Wednesday, being spotted at the sushi bar inside Kiwami By Katsu-Ya in Studio City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality’s seven-week daughter Stormi was nowhere to be seen in photos of the outing, seen here, the star of the evening were Jenner’s lips, which appear to have been newly-injected and puffy.

Photos in profile of the young mother made it clear the makeup mogul had definitely made some changes to her lips recently, but Jenner looked picture perfect from head-on.

The Life of Kylie star denied getting lip fillers for a long time despite fans noticing a significant change in her face, but in 2016 admitted she had been plumping up her lips after years of feeling insecure about them.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me,” she said on an episode of her spin-off reality show.

“I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she continued.

The injections ended up being an important part of her brand, leading her to launch the successful and pricey Kylie Lip Kits and become the highest-paid KarJenner.

Keeping her lips looking full during her pregnancy, however, was more difficult, because while some women do experience a plumping of the lips while expecting, there’s no getting any kind of plastic surgery during that time.

Jenner stepped almost completely out of the spotlight during her pregnancy with her and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott’s baby, but announced on Feb. 3 that she had given birth two days prior.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner