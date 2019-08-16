Kylie Jenner’s Latest Fingernail Video Has Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

One of Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram social media posts is showing off her new butterfly fingernail design in a video, and has fans convinced she is pregnant with baby number two. In the clip, Jenner reveals a new pink nail color with some cute butterflies painted on them. The new video has many of her followers sounding off on pregnancy rumors, with one person commenting, “Imagine if she’s pregnant again.”

“Stormi number two??” another person asked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just want to see her change a diaper with these things. Or unclip a car seat. Damn,” someone else joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

Notably, Jenner just celebrated her 22nd birthday by talking a trip to Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and some of her other family members.

Many of them have since taken to social media to send birthday wishes out to Jenner, with her mother Kris sharing some throw back photos and a lengthy, heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!! [Kylie Jenner] I can’t believe you are 22…It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out,” Kris wrote.

“You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy,” she added, “watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 13, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

Her big sister Kim Kardashian also sent out a birthday message to Jenner, writing in an Instagram post, “Happy Birthday [Kylie Jenner] When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that.”

“You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much [laughing out loud]. I love you,” Kardashian concluded.

Photo Credit: Pierre Suu / Getty Images