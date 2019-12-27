Kylie Jenner Just Bought a $12K Beanie Baby

Kylie Jenner is not only supporting a great cause, but she’s got herself a new blinged out 1990s-style Beanie Baby worth $12,000 dollars. It’s apparent that Jenner still loves the ’90s, because she just dropped a fat stack on a bear covered in crystals — a toy Stormi will likely never play with — but will be great to look at. It’s all for a great cause, though, as the toy was part of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s art auction. The event benefited certain charities like LIFT Los Angeles, an organization designed to help families in poverty, and Inner-City Arts, which is a children’s art education center.

The Biebers held the auction with the assistance of Paddle8 and featured work from some of the pop stars favorite artist. The Beanie Baby Jenner walked away with, which is green with a white three-leaf clover on its chest, was created by a Los Angeles-based artist by the name of Dan Life, according to TMZ, and is one of five created so far, adding a fun twist on the Erin Beanie Baby from two decades ago. He also creates a lot of flashy Pokemon art as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner, along with several other celebrities like long-time friend Jaden Smith, showed up to the star-studded charity event dressed in a white-leather Off-White jumpsuit, accessorized with Chanel sunglasses. She showed up with famous mom Kris Jenner — someone also known for her love of art.

View this post on Instagram locking down deals etc A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 13, 2019 at 9:14pm PST

Bieber got up in front of everyone before the night was over to perform a few songs like “Baby,” “Love Yourself” and “Sorry,” even having a little help from Smith, but one of the most memorable moments of the evening was when Jenner got up to sing her “Rise and Shine” hit when giving her office tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

While Jenner may have given back to those in need just ahead of Christmas, she also gave her fans a quick peak on her Christmas Eve look as she matched with her daughter in an emerald green gown. The 22-year-old attended her older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s extravagant party, along with other sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.