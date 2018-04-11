Kylie Jenner Posts New Photo Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner made a business-as-usual post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, choosing not to address her sister Khloe’s recent cheating scandal.

“Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering,” Jenner wrote along with a crazy-eyed emoji. She tagged her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account on the post, which showed her in a beige jumpsuit leaning on the hood of a car. Jenner wore a tiny pair of sunglasses, perched low on her nose so her eyes could be seen. Her lips did seem to match her outfit impeccably.

Jenner and the rest of her famous family have yet to address the scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Thompson was seen gallivanting around New York City on Saturday night with another woman, as Kardashian prepared to give birth to their daughter back in Cleveland, Ohio.

Thompson was in the big apple with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. Club-goers at the PH-D Rooftop bar spotted Thompson and many other Cavaliers there in the evening, and video footage appears to show him kissing another woman.

Thompson and the woman were later spotted heading back into his Manhattan hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the woman emerged from the building a while later, apparently carrying an overnight bag.

The KarJenner clan has been tight-lipped about the scandal since it hit the headlines on Tuesday afternoon. No official response has been issued, though multiple sources close the reality star family have said that they’re working on a strategy. An insider told The Blast that the Kardashians are brainstorming ways to react to the viral clips without fueling the salacious gossip around the story.

However, the family’s main priority remains Khloe Kardashian’s comfort. The mom-to-be is reportedly focusing all of her energy on her impending childbirth and trying to keep her stress levels low. It may not be such an easy task as Thompson will return to Cleveland today.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Khloe appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying that she full expected Thompson to be in the delivery room with her. Kimmel asked the reality star whether Thompson would be there, and she seemed surprised by the question.

“I haven’t said that,” she answered. “I just kind of assumed that was known. You have to say that?”

“Well, yeah,” Kimmel said, “because a lot athletes will not be there because—”

“Hell no,” Kardashian said, interrupting him. “No. He has to be there.”