Why Fans Keep Writing ‘LB’ on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Posts

If you’ve ever taken a look at the comments section of Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, you might have noticed that many fans’ comments aren’t related to Jenner’s chosen photo at all, but rather a sea of users posting the cryptic initials “Lb.”

To the untrained eye, the repetitive comment may seem confusing, but the letters actually stand for “Like back” and serve as a way for users to get more likes on their own Instagram snaps. The idea is simple — a user will write the comment, receive new likes on their photos, and return the favor for those who like their image.

In addition to “Lb,” there’s also “Cb” and “Fb,” which translate to “Comment back” and “Follow back,” respectively. Users can also ask others to like “rows,” which simply means liking rows of photos rather than just one shot on an account’s page. As a result, many of the comments sections on Jenner’s posts have turned into spots for self-promotion rather than reactions to the 20-year-old’s snaps.

In 2012, the makeup mogul shared her frustration with the trend in a tweet.

STOP WRITING LB ON ALL MY INSTAGRAM PHOTOS AND USING ME AS A WAY TO ADVERTISE YOURSELF. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 30, 2012

The comments aren’t exclusive to Jenner, as many high-profile celebrities including Jenner’s siblings including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, also see their comments sections flooded with “Lb” and “Cb” notes. The slang terms have been around for some time, and serve as a way for users to up their own Instagram numbers by commenting on the accounts of the most-followed stars on the platform.

