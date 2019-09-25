Kylie Jenner’s Hospitalization Isn’t Stopping Her From Posting on Instagram

Kylie Jenner isn’t about to let a little hospital visit for flu-like symptoms stop her from taking to Instagram to promote her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain to her 147 million followers. The new collection launches this Friday, Sept. 27 and Jenner is determined to continue getting the word out.

In the first post on Wednesday, Jenner wrote: “KYLIE X BALMAIN collection launches this Friday the 27th at 8am pst I’m wearing our eyeshadow palette, lip liner, and lip gloss it’s been a dream come true to collaborate with you [Olivier Rousteing]! I can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on this beautiful collection.”

In the second Instagram, posted three hours later, she revealed how KYLIE X BALMAIN was “launching this Friday 8am pst after the Balmain Paris Show!” encouraging fans to “stay tuned” to her Instagram Stories for more.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Jenner was admitted to the hospital earlier this week with some kind of virus, suffering from nausea and dizziness. The illness already caused her to miss out on being a guest presenter at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, and now it will also force her to be absent from the launch of the Kylie and Balmain line at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Earlier Wednesday, she addressed the situation with her fans via Twitter: “So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing]. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

In a press release from Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner said why she wanted to work with Balmain for the new collection.

“His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” she said. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.”