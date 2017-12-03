Kylie Jenner Remains Silent on Pregnancy, Hides Midsection in New Photo

Kylie Jenner is continuing to keep her belly out of the public eye amid rumors she’s pregnant with her first child, posting a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram Sunday.

Love my @DanielWellington watch and cuff, perfect gifts for Xmas!🎁🎅🏼#ad Use code KYLIE for an additional 15% off all holiday bundles on Danielwellington.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

The photo, which is an advertisement for Daniel Wellington, shows the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians glowing in subtle makeup, a black sweatshirt and gold jewellery.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott’s baby, and has refrained from posting any current full-body shots for months. She has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, which fans think will be revealed during this season of the E! reality show.

When she was photographed by paparazzi looking pregnant on the way to her mom’s birthday party last month, she accused the photos of being edited.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered,” she tweeted alongside the now-deleted photos on Nov. 5.

However, the makeup millionaire is not above teasing fans with hints she’s expecting, dropping clues about the baby’s possible gender through cryptic Snapchats and Instagrams.

The Life of Kylie star is allegedly struggling with pregnancy changing her body.

“Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.”

She and Scott, who got together when Jenner broke things off with rapper Tyga in April, are trying to keep the pregnancy low-key, the insider continued.

“Travis is so excited about the baby,” they said. “They’re both trying to enjoy this time for themselves and keep it private as long as they can. They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner