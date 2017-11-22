Kylie Jenner Just Let Her Best Friend Cut Her Hair

Kylie Jenner has a new ‘do, courtesy of best friend Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old posted a video on Snapchat Tuesday of the celebrity pals fooling around with a pair of kitchen scissors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Jenner calmly told fans.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

In the background, Woods snips a piece of Jenner’s choppy bob while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister taunts her normal hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons.

“Watch out,” Woods teased Fitzsimons while snapping the scissors in the air. “I’m comin’ for you.”

Though Woods clearly snipped away at the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s hair, she probably didn’t give Jenner such a massive transformation. Jenner’s most recent images show her with long, dark locks, so she may have taken out her extensions to have her friend trim up her natural hair.

The playful — and tightly cropped — video of the gal pals is another way Jenner has been skirting around rumors she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Since multiple sources reported Jenner was pregnant in September, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has kept largely out of the public eye and has significantly limited how much she posts on social media.

When she does give fans a photo on Instagram, it’s strategically cropped just below her shoulders.

Still, paparazzi snapped some photos of Jenner with a visible baby bump earlier this month, but the reality TV cast member blasted them for being photoshopped.

But while Jenner hasn’t confirmed of denied her pregnancy, she’s clearly been having fun teasing fans with cryptic messages and photos, teasing a potential gender reveal and joking about “so many babies” with fellow reportedly expecting sister Khloé Kardashian.

According to a source close to the family, Jenner won’t publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth, which is reported to be in February.

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian is also expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate early next year, and sister Khloé is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.