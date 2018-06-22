Kylie Jenner Goes Green to Show off Hourglass Figure

Kylie Jenner is currently living her best life on a European vacation, and the makeup mogul has been making sure to update fans on her fearlessly fashionable ensembles every step of the way.

Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott and best friend Jordyn Woods jetted off to Paris to take in Fashion Week in the city, attending Virgil Abloh’s first show as the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton at the Palais-Royal on Thursday.

One day later, Jenner posted even more photos from her Parisian getaway, sharing a series of shots of herself posing on a balcony wearing a green terry two-piece ensemble with drawstring accents, accessorizing with a pair of small black sunglasses and a sleek bun.

“Chillin in Paris,” she captioned one of the photos along with a green apple emoji.

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also attended Abloh’s show, with the family sitting together in the front row, both Jenner and Kardashian sporting brightly colored looks by the designer.

After the show, Jenner and Scott jetted off to Cannes, where the rapper headlined the Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 20.

Us Weekly reports that Jenner was on hand to support her beau, watching the show from backstage.

“Kylie and close friends, including her best friend Jordyn Woods, danced and lip-synched the night away from backstage,” a source said. “The group of friends ended the night hanging out at Spotify Beach.”

Jenner and Scott’s 4-month-old daughter, Stormi, also made the trip to Europe, though the infant wasn’t at the party, naturally.

Despite baby Stormi’s cross-continent adventure, it’s likely that fans won’t see any snaps of the infant gracing mom Jenner’s Instagram, as the 20-year-old recently shared that she would no longer be posting photos of her daughter.

After Jenner posted a photo recently in which she had clearly cropped out her daughter, fans began wondering the reason for the omission.

In response, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, “yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

In addition, Jenner’s followers noticed that she had removed all photos of her daughter’s face from her Instagram page, though snaps where baby Stormi’s face was not fully visible were left intact.

Despite her photo ban, she did recently share a quick video of herself holding her daughter, with the back of Stormi’s head visible in the clip as the infant clutched a toy.

“That’s dedication,” Jenner can be heard saying.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner