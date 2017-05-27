Kylie Jenner Goes Full-On Fur In New Photo Shoot

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to show that she might also be the most fashionable, taking to Instagram to show off a series of seductive photos in which she appears to wear a fur jacket and nothing else.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Unlike some of her other siblings who traveled to Europe to attend the Cannes Film Festival, Kylie stayed behind but still managed to show off a variety of extravagant looks, from the one posted above to a sultry photo of herself with a see-through bra.

Based on the photos, it’s unclear if the photo Kylie is wearing in the shoot is real or fake. The makeup mogul recently came under fire from animal activists about her predilection to sport animal hides for fashion.

Back in April at a launch party at Sugar Factory Las Vegas, hundreds of men and women clamored to the scene in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 19-year-old. Scattered throughout the crowd, however, were a handful of protestors with signs featured skinned animals, which seemingly had no impact on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Also back in April, Kylie called it quits with her three-year relationship with rapper Tyga, shortly after sparking rumors of romance with rapper Travis Scott.

The two have been seen at various events around the country, with the rumors beginning with their attendance and behavior at the Coachella Music Festival, as they were seen cozying up to one another and even giving some sporadic kisses.

Kylie’s relationship with Scott seemed to cool down over the last couple of weeks, as the rapper was arrested at one of his concerts in Arkansas. Scott was charged with inciting a riot and the endangerment of a minor due to his raucous live show.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

This is only one of many controversies either directly or tangentially related to the Jenner family, with Kylie’s older sister Kendall often being the focal point.

One of the biggest fiascos of late was Kendall’s participation in a commercial for Pepsi that depicted a group of protestors clashing with authorities, only for Kendall to pause in the middle of a photo shoot, approach a police officer, and hand him a can of cola, diffusing the situation completely.

Social media instantly tore into the advertisement, calling it offensive and “tone deaf” considering the current political climate.

