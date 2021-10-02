Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order After Stalker Sets off Fireworks in her Backyard

Kylie Jenner filed another restraining order against a stalker this week. Still, the man is accused of much more than just trying to get into her home. The man allegedly jumped over the fence at her Los Angeles property and set off fireworks and allegedly caused over $1,200 in damage to Jenner’s home. This is the latest stalking incident for Jenner, who was targeted by a man who claimed he wanted to tell Jenner he loved her in June.

In the newest case, the man allegedly arrived at Jenner’s home at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The man asked her security guards to allow him to meet Jenner, but they refused. He left, but returned later and began setting off fireworks outside her home. He then jumped the fence, but his efforts to evade police were unsuccessful. They quickly arrived at the scene and caught the man before he could make it past Jenner’s security barriers.

The man allegedly kept reaching into his pockets as if he had a weapon, one source told TMZ. The suspect, who stands 6’4″ and weighs 240 lbs., allegedly carried a suitcase with a hammer, rubber mallet, a lighter, and fireworks. Police said he did about $1,200 in damage to Jenner’s security gate. He was booked on felony vandalism and held on $20,000 bail. On Friday, TMZ reported that Jenner filed for a restraining order to keep the man from visiting her home again. She was not home at the time of the alleged incident.

Jenner, 24, has faced several stalkers over the years. In June, a man allegedly refused to leave Jenner’s Los Angeles property until he met her to tell her he loved her. Jenner’s security team refused to let him meet her and detained him until police arrived. The 35-year-old man was arrested and booked for misdemeanor trespassing, TMZ reported at the time. In November 2019, another man was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded no contest to trespassing charges and was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jenner’s home.

In April, Jenner’s older sister Kendall Jenner filed for a restraining order against Shaquan King, who allegedly swam in her swimming pool in the nude on March 28 until her security team pulled him from the pool. The man spent a few hours in prison before he was released and went to Jenner’s home, where he was arrested again. In May, King took a plea deal and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, TMZ reports.