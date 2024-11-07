Artem Chigvintsev Snipes Back at Nikki Garcia Over ‘DWTS’ Exit

Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out against his estranged wife’s alleged slander in their ongoing divorce. The Dancing With the Stars alum refuses to allow his construction skills to be shot down. Nikki Garcia (Bella) filed a restraining order against Chigvintsev last month. She claimed he got fired from the reality dance competition show a week before his domestic violence arrest and started working a construction job she says he felt “was beneath him.”

But Chigvintsev says Garcia isn’t telling the truth. TMZ reports Chigvintsev doesn’t believe construction jobs are beneath him and he loves what he’s currently doing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He says he’s always had a passion and talent for construction, noting he’s built things for Garcia over the years in their Napa Valley home, and even for Garcia’s sister, including a garden bed, BBQ area gazebo and an outdoor kitchen area, and a yoga and meditation deck. He provided photos of his work in the docs.

In the meantime, Chigvintsev says he lost $100k after his domestic violence arrest because it tainted his image, which has bled into his social media persona as well. “I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which [Nikki] continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine,” he wrote.

Chigvintsev was arrested in late August for felony domestic violence after he got into a fight with Garcia as their 4-year-old son, Matteo, watched in their home. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office investigated but declined to criminally charge him because there wasn’t enough evidence.

Garcia filed for divorce. The two are battling over their assets and custody of their son.

Garcia hasn’t spoken about her divorce but her twin sister gave an update on their podcast. “Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life,” Brie said to listeners just days after the incident, “and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that. But she sees all the support and love.”