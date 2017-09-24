Kylie Jenner’s Family Reportedly Worried She Is ‘Too Young’ and ‘Naive’ to Have a Baby

Kylie Jenner might be “really excited” about her pregnancy, but sources close to PEOPLE are saying members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are actually quite concerned about the 20-year-old becoming a mother.

An insider close to the E! family tells PEOPLE that the family is worried and find her to be too young to take on such a responsibility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kylie is very naive,” the insider said. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

The source goes on to explain the family’s doubts about Jenner, particularly when she was dating on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga, whom she split up from in April.

“With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby,” the source said. “Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga’s son [4-year-old King Cairo], she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned.”

The source goes on to say that Jenner’s family believes she is “too young to have a baby.”

Subsequently, another source told the publication that Kris Jenner was “shocked” by her youngest daughter’s pregnancy news, but ultimately wants what is best for her, adding that it is taking some “getting used to” for the family.

“Kylie has always been very headstrong, she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says,” the source said. “Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

Photo credit: Jim Smeal / Rex / Shutterstock

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!